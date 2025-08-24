Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.
