Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 2,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.