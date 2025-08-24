Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTBDY

Whitbread Stock Up 3.0%

About Whitbread

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.