Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
