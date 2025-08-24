WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 25,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 55,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
WildBrain Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.