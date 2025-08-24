WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. Approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

