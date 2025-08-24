Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
