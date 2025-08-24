Promising Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Tempus AI are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equity shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare facilities, insurers, and related service providers. Investors purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the sector’s growth drivers—such as aging populations and medical innovation—while also accepting risks tied to regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and clinical trial outcomes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

