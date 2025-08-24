Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 10,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 3.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

