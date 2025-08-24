Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 46,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

