Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 73,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

