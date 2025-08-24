Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 28,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 37,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,887,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 193,032 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 312,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.