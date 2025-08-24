Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 28,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 37,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
