WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading 15.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shot up 15.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $39.45. 81,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 101,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

