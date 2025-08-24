Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 177,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 181,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 5.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

