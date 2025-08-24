Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO is Mirova’s Largest Position

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 13.6% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $75,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.4%

TMO stock opened at $500.2380 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $188.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 295 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $147,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,591,606.96. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $8,593,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.