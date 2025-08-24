Synovus Financial Corp Buys 8,512 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $158.5140 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $50,169.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,988.08. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

