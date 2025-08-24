Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after buying an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $435.0040 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.87.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

