WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.52. Approximately 14,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

