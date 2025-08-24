WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.11 and last traded at $46.14. 12,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.25.
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.
About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
