Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.42). Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.83.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

