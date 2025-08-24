TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report) fell 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Trading Down 12.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.