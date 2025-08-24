Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 5.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

