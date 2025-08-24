abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 51,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 67,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,109,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

