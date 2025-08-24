NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43. 356,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 140,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextSource Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.
