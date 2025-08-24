NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43. 356,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 140,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextSource Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27.

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

