Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.34). Approximately 40,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 16,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.33).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 2.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.20. The stock has a market cap of £442.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.55.

About Third Point Investors

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.