Anson Funds Management LP Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,446,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 396,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,067,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $958.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $969.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.06. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.