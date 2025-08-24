Ally Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,000 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.87. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

