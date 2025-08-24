CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 23,299,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,211,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

