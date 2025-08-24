CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2025

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 23,299,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,211,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $4,869,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.