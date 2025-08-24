Thematics Asset Management Sells 713 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,110.98. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.80 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



