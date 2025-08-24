MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,046 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.8250 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

