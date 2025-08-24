Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 504,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 225,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

