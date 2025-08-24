AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.83 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.83 ($0.32). 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 21,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

AIREA Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About AIREA

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

