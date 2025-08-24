Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57). 2,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.60).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Down 5.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.50. The stock has a market cap of £132.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -0.03.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

