SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 2,957,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 463,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

SMC Stock Up 1.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). SMC had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.