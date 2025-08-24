CW Advisors LLC Acquires 46,835 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 259.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $56.8910 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.