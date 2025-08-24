Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $56.94. 8,760,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,692,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

