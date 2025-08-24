Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7%

TXN stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.