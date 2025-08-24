Comerica Bank Sells 34,094 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $41,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.8420 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

