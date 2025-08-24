Johnson & Johnson to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.0980 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

