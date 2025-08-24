Mirova Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mirova increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.2270 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

