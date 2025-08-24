Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 29.4% – Time to Buy?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 232,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 136,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mason Resources Trading Up 29.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

