Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,632 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $133,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $50,169.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,988.08. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.5140 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

