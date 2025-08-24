iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by University of Wisconsin Foundation

University of Wisconsin Foundation reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. University of Wisconsin Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $648.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $649.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.