Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,069 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.