Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6%

ETN stock opened at $347.3570 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.36 and a 200-day moving average of $319.74.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

