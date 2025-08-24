Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6%

ETN stock opened at $347.3570 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

