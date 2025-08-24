Ally Financial Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,346,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $307.0980 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

