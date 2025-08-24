Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.09 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 3960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of C$457.89 million, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.