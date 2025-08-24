Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
