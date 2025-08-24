Synovus Financial Corp Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $236.1670 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.87. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The firm has a market cap of $663.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

