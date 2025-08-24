Apexium Financial LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

