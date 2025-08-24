Thematics Asset Management Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $167.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $272.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

